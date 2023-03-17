Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: with a set of poses with bonus preorders in Giappone!

Non basassero i contenuti della Collector’s Edition di Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, i curatori di Amazon Japan decided not to ‘appear’ an’ interessante offerta per tutti coloro che decidiranno di aquistare in preorder l’edizione speciale del sequel di Breath of the Wild presso il I notice ecommerce site.

Su segnalazione della personalità social Wario64, scopriamo infatti che il portale nippónico di Amazon aggiunge ai già ricchi bonuses della Collector’s Edition occidentale di Zelda Tears of the Kingdom also a forchetta e un cucchiaio ‘a theme’!

The set of poses is printed with the logo of The Legend of Zelda, with so much of the writing that runs along the top of the challenge: the forchetta and the knife of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom vanno quindi a sommarsi ai bonus del cofanetto dell’ Editions for collectors that include the cartuccia del gioco, a golden steelbook, quattro spillette, the poster in metal of the key artOfficial Artbook.

The release of the sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild is planned for always the next 12 maggio exclusively on your Nintendo Switch. In the case see the Persian forest, we saw our analysis of the gameplay of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, with all the rifles in the ingame scene showing the team directed by Eiji Aonuma in the film that he has ‘chiuso col bottom’ il Nintendo Direct dello scorso febbraio.