Zelensky pointed against the UN: “It demonstrates the total ruin of the institutions”

After the news broke that Russia will preside over the Security Council from United Nations (HER), Volodímir ZelenskiPresident of Ukraine, questioned the choice.

“Unfortunately, we have some obviously absurd and destructive news,” the president began by explaining in a video posted on Friday, alluding to the murder of a small child by Russian bombers.

Later, the president emphasized the assumption of Russia within the Security Council. “And at the same time Russia chairs the UN Security Council. It is hard to imagine anything more demonstrating the utter ruin of such institutions.“, he commented.

Likewise, Zelenski affirmed that there must be a review of international institutions. “Reform is obviously necessary to prevent a terrorist state – and any other state that wants to be – from destroying peace,” he explained.

Earlier, the prime minister’s adviser, Andriy Yermak, took aim at Iran for its alleged role in supplying weapons to the Russian army. “It is very revealing that on the holiday of a terrorist state, Iran, another terrorist state, Russia, begins to preside over the UN Security Council,” he wrote on Twitter.