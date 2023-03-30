Zelenskyj takes stock after 400 days of war

Today, on the 400th day of the war against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj drew a sober, but nonetheless positive, balance sheet. “400 days of defense against widespread aggression, this is a colossal journey that we have come,” he said in his nightly video address. Ukraine survived “the worst days” of the Russian attack in February last year.

“We survived this winter too,” he recalled, referring to the Russian air and missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. “Behind these words lies a tremendous effort.”

Ukraine has shown its heroism in recent months by recapturing large areas, Zelensky said. “We are preparing our next steps, our new actions, we are preparing for our imminent victory.”

Thanks to partners

Zelenskyy pointed out that Ukraine’s successes were also made possible with the help of Western partners. “Today, on the 400th day of resistance, of all-out resistance, I want to thank everyone in the world who is standing with Ukraine,” he said, continuing: “Who share our interpretation of freedom, who share our quest for justice.” who have the same firm belief as we, the Ukrainians, that the world should be based on rules, on civilized rules – on the rules of humanity, respect and peace.”