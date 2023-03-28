Zelenskyy: Hundreds of religious buildings destroyed or damaged

According to information from Kiev, hundreds of religious buildings have been “destroyed, damaged or robbed” in Ukraine as a result of the Russian war of aggression. “All religions and denominations suffered,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said today on social networks. Churches, mosques, synagogues and educational and administrative buildings of the religious communities in Ukraine are affected.

“For Russia, these are all just goals. But the terrorist state will not break our humanity and our faith with rockets and artillery,” said Zelenskyy. His country and with it life would win.

Russia invaded Ukraine over 13 months ago. Moscow partly justified the war on religious grounds. Russian propaganda claims that Satanists ruled Ukraine and that Russia is fighting for the restoration of traditional values ​​and the rights of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which was affiliated with Moscow before the war.