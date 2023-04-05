Zelenskyy visits Poland in thanks

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to reporters during a joint news conference with Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger; the president of Moldova, Maia Sandu; Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic during the Bucha Summit, in Kiev, Ukraine, on March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife arrived in Poland on Wednesday for a state visit intended as a gesture of thanks to the neighboring nation for its crucial support in defending the country against Russian invasion.

The trip is one of Zelenskyy’s few outside the country since Russia began the war in late February 2022. Although it comes after other visits to the United States, Britain, France and Belgium, it differs from them in that it was announced in advance without the secrecy that surrounded the previous ones.

Nor is it usual for the president to travel accompanied by the first lady, Olena Zelenska. According to Marcin Przydacz, head of Polish President Andrzej Duda’s foreign policy office, this is the first such visit Zelenskyy has made since the start of the war.

The official noted that Zelenskyy had already crossed the Polish border before his meeting with Duda in the morning. In the afternoon he will meet Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and he is scheduled to visit some Ukrainians who have taken refuge in Poland.

Warsaw has been a key ally for Kiev since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion last year, welcoming large numbers of refugees and becoming a major transit hub for humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine.

But Zelenskyy’s visit also comes at a sensitive time as local farmers are increasingly upset that Ukrainian grain entering the country has caused gluts, driving prices down.

The grain should only be stored and pass through Poland to reach international markets, but Polish farmers say it stays in the country, taking up space in silos and entering local markets, causing the price to fall for growers . Romanian and Bulgarian farmers say they face similar problems.