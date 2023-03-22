Zendaya shows off a ring with Tom Holland’s initials, will there be a wedding?

Since 2017 we have witnessed the love they have for each other. Zendaya and Tom Holland and although their relationship was not revealed until 2021, they have become the most famous and beloved couple in the medium.

Well, their love can be seen from miles away and although they cannot always be seen very close, since they maintain their relationship, far apart from the cameras and social networks, there are some details that when they come to light, it is inevitable that they do not go viral. .

On this occasion, the Disney girl revealed her beautiful nails, as she went to a very nice beauty salon, to get a very elegant manicure in green tones, however, the clinical eye of the fans discovered a detail that was impossible to ignore and now, there are speculations of a future wedding.

Zendaya wears a ring from Tom

By posting the video, showing off the new color of her nails, Zendaya gave her followers a free hint, as many noticed that in her beautiful hands, wears a ringalthough it does not seem to be a commitment, if it attracts attention, that it bears Tom’s initials, that is, a T and an H.

Although there are no more comments from the Hollywood stars about their relationship and the ring, many speculate that the relationship between them is too serious and that there may be a wedding on the horizon soon, since they have been seen together lately. Well, apparently they already live together.

How did Zendaya and Tom meet?

Zendaya and Tom Holland met in 2017



From the recordings of the hit movie ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming‘, the couple began to show signs of deep and true love, as they could be seen very close together during the film and later on the red carpet, so this was the first meeting of the couple and now they would be close to getting married. Reported The Truth News.

