Zippyshare says goodbye

After almost 17 years on the web, file hosting veteran Zippyshare will go out of business at the end of the month. This was reported by the BitTorrent blog TorrentFreak on Monday.

According to the operators of Zippyshare, the platform has changed little over the years and is now “a dinosaur” that costs too much to operate in a world where ad blockers are rampant, writes TorrentFreak.

Zippyshare was founded in 2006, in the pre-iPhone era. The success of the service rested on a solid but fundamental foundation: easy hosting of files via a clean user interface at no cost to users. In the early years, Zippyshare had great success. For the first birthday, the file size limit was increased to 100 MB. Later, to meet the increasing demand, Zippyshare launched the Zippyshare Uploader, a software application that allowed users to upload files without using a web browser.

Bad news after five years of silence

Zippyshare’s announcement of its website closure over the weekend marked the first update to the site in nearly five years. “We have decided to close the project at the end of the month. Please make backup copies of your important files, you have about two weeks to do so. Until then, the site will continue to run without any changes,” the announcement reads.

Along with hardware upgrades, Zippyshare has also received visible updates over the years, but by and large the user interface has remained largely the same. However, against the increasing competition and developments on the file hosting market, Zippyshare fell behind more and more.

“Since 2006 we have been on the market in an unchanged form, ie as ad-financed/free file hosting”, Zippyshare continues. And addressing the users directly: “However, you have visited us less and less over the years, since the probably very simple formula of our offer is slowly being exhausted. I suspect that all competing providers of file storage services on the market look better, a better one Offer performance and more functions. Nobody needs a dinosaur like us anymore.”

Survived turbulent phases

Zippyshare has gone through some tough times in the past. While the platform survived Megaupload’s shutdown, traffic fell in the years that followed amid copyright complaints from entertainment industry players. Time and again there were complaints from rights holders and penalties. To date, copyright holders have requested the removal of more than 14.5 million Zippyshare URLs.

In 2019, Zippyshare blocked users in Germany, among other places. The reasons for the suspension remained unknown. Users in Great Britain and Spain were also affected. Probably copyright issues played a role.

Adblockers accelerate the end

Despite everything, the Zippyshare website is still visited by around 45 million users every month. According to TorrentFreak, Zippyshare.com continues to be one of the 1,000 most visited domains on the Internet today. The problem is that users of the free service block ads. For sites like Zippyshare, that’s almost a guarantee of a downward spiral, exacerbated by rising energy costs.

“Sure, we all use (adblockers), but they take away all control of the site from the site owner. Eventually, we get to a point where a vicious circle begins: to fund the server infrastructure, you’re forced to spend more and more to run ads, after which users turn on more and more adblockers and we’re getting to a point like today,” according to Zippyshare operators. “In the last year, electricity prices have increased by 2.5 times, which, with a large number of servers, leads to a significant increase in costs that we cannot offset. There are still a whole bunch of smaller reasons (for the closure), but we could write a book about it, which probably no one would want to read. In short, we can no longer afford to maintain the website.”



