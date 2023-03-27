5 Netflix Shows Where Manipulation Takes Over

Manipulation is a theme present in several works of fiction, and the series Netflix are no exception. In some productions, manipulation is the central theme, being explored in different ways and generating intriguing and often disturbing situations. In this article, we are going to present a wonderful list of 5 Netflix series where manipulation is a key element of the plot.

Ozark (2017)

In “Ozark”, manipulation is an essential tool for the survival of the Byrde family, which is forced to launder money for a Mexican cartel. The series explores how Marty Byrde, played by Jason Bateman, uses his wits and foresight to deal with the demands of the cartel and pressures from different fronts, including family, the FBI and rivals in organized crime. At the same time that he manipulates the people around him, Marty needs to deal with his own weaknesses and the constant possibility of failing in his mission to protect his family and stay alive.

Dirty John – The Love Hustle (2018)



In “Dirty John – The Love Coup”, manipulation is used in a subtle and perverse way by John Meehan, played by Eric Bana, to conquer and control the life of Debra Newell, played by Connie Britton. John presents himself as a successful and loving anesthesiologist, but hides a manipulative and abusive personality. Through lies and emotional manipulation, John gains the trust of Debra and her family, leading to a series of tragic events.

You (2018)



“You” is a series in which manipulation is explored through the perspective of the protagonist, Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, an obsessive and controlling bookstore manager who uses various strategies to conquer and control the life of Beck, played by Elizabeth Lail . Joe proves to be a cunning and ruthless manipulator, able to use social media and technology to obtain personal information about his victim and create an image of himself as an ideal partner.

Blood and Water (2020)



“Blood and Water” systematically uses manipulation by characters who hide secrets and lies related to Puleng Khumalo’s past, experienced by Ama Qamata. The protagonist investigates the kidnapping of her biological sister, who was given up for adoption as a newborn, and discovers disturbing information about the history of her family and people close to her. Manipulation manifests itself through characters withholding information or presenting a false image of themselves, including friends, family, and authority figures.

Black Mirror (2011)



I confess that we created this list precisely because of “Black Mirror”, one of the best series on Netflix in the last decade. Manipulation here is a theme present in several stories, where technology is often used as a tool to manipulate reality and people’s perceptions. In some episodes, manipulation is explored on different levels, with individual emotions and behaviors to the manipulation of large social groups. The series presents a dark vision of how technology can be used to control and shape society, bringing to the fore ethical and moral questions related to the use of technology and human nature.