A new Street Fighter movie is in production

Movies based on games have long had an admittedly bad reputation, the 1994 Street Fighter movie starring the good Jean Claude Van-Damme as Guile being one of the worst. But with The Last of Us series and the animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie around the corner – hopefully better than the horrible live-action movie from the 90s – the revenge for TV games on the white screen seems to be a fact. Now the Street Fighter series also seems to be about to jump on the bandwagon.

Deadline was the first to report that the production company Legendary Entertainment (previously, among others, Dune, Detective Pikachu, Watchmen, Nolan’s Batman) has seized film and television rights to the Street Fighter series. A first film should already be in production, and although we don’t know more than that, Legendary is clear that all productions will be worked out together with Capcom to achieve the greatest possible fidelity to the source material. Just hope the result is better than the recent Capcom adaptations Monster Hunter and Resident Evil…