A picket at the roundabout complicates access to the La Plata – Buenos Aires Highway

The Polo Obrero cuts off the ascent of the La Plata – Buenos Aires Highway at the diagonal 74 roundabout, to ask for the release of two imprisoned leaders in Mendoza. There will also be protests in other provinces of the country.

“The Mendoza government, headed by Rodolfo Suarez, is holding Martin Rodríguez and Lorena Torres, leaders of the province’s Polo Obrero, hostage in a prison. Together with two other comrades, now released, they were arrested and sent to a prison for participate in the national camp and fight plan of the Piquetera Unit for work, for salary, against hunger and adjustment,” the organization anticipated.

“The repressive and fascist government of Rodolfo Suárez and Alfredo Cornejo has used a repressive protocol that violates the national constitution, which criminalizes and prohibits the right to mobilize. In this way, the allies of Patricia Bullrich apply the adjustment of Massa and Tolosa Paz against the working people, with a provincial repressive action; for that there are no cracks,” they added.

“While the piquetero methods spread to the entire population due to the lack of water and electricity in the neighborhoods and schools, the capitalist politicians intend to end the right to protest to advance the living conditions of the working people,” they reproached.

Therefore, this Tuesday a very complicated day of cuts and traffic is expected on the access road to our city. All those who must travel to the Capital will be able to do so by going up Villa Elisa.

On the other hand, there will also be pickets on national routes and international accesses in other parts of Argentina. The Polo Obrero speaks of a hundred in total.