Actress Erin Moriarty (The Boys) reappears after criticism for the changes in her face

Erin Moriarty He found himself in the center of attention when he decided to publish on his social networks an image of his face after having, supposedly, undergone a series of aesthetic touch-ups. An image that was the subject of all kinds of criticism, the majority of which was negative.

Not only did he receive bad reviews, but also hate messages, some of them insisting on: Why are you ruining people?. To which the young American performer reaction disappearing from Instagrambut not before stating that she felt horrified by the comments with which she also felt very hurt.

Now, after several weeks away from social networks to focus on her work, The actress has decided to reappear, and she has done so with a carousel of images, in which she poses pointing to her nose (where they also suggested that she had been retouched), dancing, and with another image in which she is holding a glass.. All of them in an apparently party place.

A series of photographs that he has accompanied with a short message, but with which he announces his return to the networks: Back. Hello family, I missed you.

It should be remembered that it was not only the fans of the young actress who spoke about her face, but also Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly, who accused her of destroying her face as a sign of mental illness and something disturbing.

Some words to which Moriarty responded emphatically: Social networks are a platform that does not represent a person in their entirety and, in any case, There is no excuse for the words that have been said directly about me. We are all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives, but I am horrified and felt like I deserved to take a second to address these things..