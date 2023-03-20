Android 14: Google Pixel will finally have separate volume sliders for calls and notifications

Being able to calibrate the volume according to usage (calls, notifications) is very practical. However, this feature disappeared from the Google Pixel after being fleetingly integrated. Good news, it is about to make a comeback on Android 14.

The deployment of the future OS of Android smartphones respects its roadmap. In this month of March, the Developer Preview 2 of Android 14 is now available. The opportunity for users to spot a preview of some new features. Today we learn that volume management is improving in Android 14.

If you have a Samsung smartphone like the Galaxy S23, you already have different volume sliders (Ringtones, Media, Notifications, System). Such a cut is very practical. For example, you can choose a higher sound level for calls (which require an immediate reaction) than for notifications (which you can review later).

Android 14 will introduce different volume sliders on the Google Pixel

Google had integrated this feature on its Pixels at the time before removing it. On its smartphones, the volume of notifications is now attached to that of ringtones. While users have been asking Google for a long time to offer two separate cursors, the manufacturer is finally about to accede to their request.

Pixel users running Android 14 Developer Preview 2 have noticed a new volume slider dedicated to notifications. As journalist Mishaal Rahman, a specialist in the Android ecosystem, notes, Google has been working on this since the beta version of Android 13 QPR2. However, it was necessary to activate a flag to benefit from it. With Android 14 DP2, it seems that the ringtone and notification sliders are natively separate.

Several users are reporting that the “ring & notification volume” sliders have been suddenly split into “ring volume” and “notification volume” in Android 14 DP2. This is WITHOUT them flipping any flags, which was previously required to enable separate ring/notification volume. pic.twitter.com/eTTsnZI61K — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 17, 2023

Other new features are expected on Android 14. A hidden function will allow you to remove pre-installed applications. In addition, Android 14 could permanently get rid of passwords by favoring passkeys.