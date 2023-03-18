ARK Extinction launches your Nintendo Switch in April, the new expansion

Through a published post on the official Twitter profile of the game, Studio Wildcard has announced the official registration date for ARK Extinction on Nintendo Switch. The expansion will significantly increase the content offer of the title of sopravvivenza with tante interessanti novità.

Il DLC, infatti, will introduce respectfully A new map, an unprecedented storyline, a new creature of catturare, tante sfide and giganteschi nemici da sconfigere. Then you can find the official description of the package:

“Conclude your journey through the world of ARK in “Extinction”, where the story began and ended one day: sulla Terra stessa! A devastated and infested planet, pieno di creature fantastiche sia organiche che tecnologiche, la Terra custodisce sia i secreti del pasato che le chiavi per la sua salvezza. Nei panni di un sopravvissuto veteran que has overcome diverse peripezie, vi atende la sfida finale: riuscirete sconfigggere i giganteschi Titani vaganti che domino il pianeta ea completaré il ciclo dell’ARCA per salvare il futuro della Terra?“.

The expansion will be available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid starting from the next 11 aprilit will be available to you for free in the case in which you possessed the Survivor Edition of Ark.

In the meantime, I was pleased to note that ARK Survival Evolved is a survival title available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and on your PC.