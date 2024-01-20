Arsenal achieves a rout with authority

LONDON-. Center back Gabriel Magalhaes helped the Arsenal to solve his problems with the goal and the Gunners They ended a three-game losing streak in all competitions with a 5-0 victory on Saturday against Crystal Palace in the Premier League .

After several forwards missed several opportunities in the recent run, Gabriel struck out on his own at the Emirates Stadium. The Brazil international headed in a corner kick in the 11th minute and then led to Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s own goal from a set piece in the 37th minute.

Leandro Trossard added the third after a quick counterattack in the 59th and substitute Gabriel Martinelli finished the rout with two almost identical goals in added time as Arsenal overtook Aston Villa into third place in the standings. Mikel Arteta’s side cut the gap on Liverpool to two points ahead of the leaders’ clash with Bournemouth on Sunday.

Arsenal had failed to convert their dominance into goals and that cost them defeats to West Ham and Fulham in the league, as well as Liverpool in the FA Cup.

It was then a relief for the home fans when Gabriel jumped over Chris Richards to receive the ball following Declan Rice’s corner.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya had a quiet game as the home team controlled the game, but he had to avoid a shot from Jefferson Lerma with both hands in the 33rd minute.

Palace remains 14th, five points above the relegation zone.

Source: AP