Arsenal beat Palace to take charge of Premier League title race – Reuters Sports News

LONDON — Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Despite manager Patrick Vieira being sacked on Friday, just 48 hours before facing the club he once managed, Palace have failed to end their dismal run which has seen them fail to win a game in 2023. Arsenal were simply too strong as Saka (2), Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka scored, with Jeffrey Schlupp scoring in the second half for Palace.

1. Saka shines as formidable Arsenal keep Man City awaiting slip

Too bad for Arsenal who fell in the title race after losing to Manchester City. Since losing 3-1 to the champions at the Emirates on February 15, Mikel Arteta’s side have won six games in a row in the Premier League and are now eight points clear at the top of the table.

Bukayo Saka inspired the Gunners in their last win over Crystal Palace, with two goals in a class-leading performance and the England winger exemplified the confidence and conviction that now runs through this Arsenal side.

After losing to City and briefly dropping top spot, much of the talk was about Arsenal falling and even being overtaken by third-placed Manchester United. But six games (and 18 points) later, Arsenal silenced all doubters by avoiding all the dangers that fell in their path.

In most title races, even the eventual champions are wrong in the games where you least expect them to lose points. But even though they were to score decisive late goals against Aston Villa and Bournemouth, Arsenal kept their cool and recorded the wins. Whenever City thought their title rivals would drop points, Arsenal simply stepped up and won when needed.

Saka and Arsenal were sensational in Sunday’s big win over Crystal Palace which keeps them firmly in charge of the Premier League title race. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

On this occasion, there was no doubt that Arsenal would claim victory after Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the 28th minute, making it a reasonably stress-free win. That said, winning with ease is a feat in itself in a title chase, and Arsenal’s ability to do so will be a growing concern within the City camp.

The Gunners are yet to visit the Etihad next month and they also have a difficult trip to Liverpool, but with games short City need Arsenal to lose soon. The good news for Arsenal, however, is that they don’t seem to be doing that.

2. Arsenal prove their team can deal with injuries

Sunday could have been seen as a test of Arsenal’s apparent lack of depth in their squad, but they pulled it off with flying colors.

For the first time in the league this season, manager Mikel Arteta was without centre-half William Saliba with a back injury, but Rob Holding stepped in and produced an impressive performance alongside Gabriel. At right-back, Ben White was outstanding in the absence of injured Takehiro Tomiyasu, while foot injury Eddie Nketiah did not miss up front.

Arsenal have been asked a lot of questions this season, with squad depth seen as one of the recurring issues that is set to cost them their title shot. But they have also weathered striker Gabriel Jesus’ three-month absence – he is now fit and playing again – to maintain their position at the top of the table, so Arteta and his players will now be buoyed by the belief that they have the staff to go all the way.

Their bench against Palace also had the likes of Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, Fabio Vieira and Jorginho ready for action – a group of players who would fit into most Premier League teams. With just 10 league games to play and no cup distractions after Thursday’s Europa League exit against Sporting, Arsenal have the squad to tackle the race.

3. Palace look doomed despite manager’s sacking

Don’t be fooled by Crystal Palace’s midfield position. The managerless team is on a downward spiral and it could easily see them relegated this season.

The sacking of manager Patrick Vieira on Friday may have come as a surprise to many, but Palace have gone 13 games in 2023 without winning any. At least they ended their four-game scoreless streak when Jeffrey Schlupp scored in the second half.

They say the league table doesn’t lie, but it certainly gives the Selhurst Park club a false sense of security at the moment. Palace are still 12th after losing to the Emirates, but they are just three points above the bottom three and just four points behind bottom side Southampton. Of the eight teams below them, only Nottingham Forest have failed to win any of their last six games; there should be a growing sense of concern at Palace about their rivals starting to find form in the relegation battle.

Apart from an 11th-minute effort from Wilfried Zaha which hit the post, Palace posed no threat against Arsenal under caretaker manager Paddy McCarthy, and defeat was inevitable once Gabriel Martinelli had put the home team ahead.

Palace were already struggling under Vieira, but it’s hard to see who could come in and stop their crisis. They look like a team heading for relegation.

Xhaka and Arsenal were relentless against a Palace side that look destined to fight relegation until the final game of the season. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Best and Worst Performers

BEST

Ben White, DF, Arsenal : The Arsenal right-back negated the threat of Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and was a vital cog going forward, prompting moves for the opening two goals.

Bukayo Saka, striker, Arsenal : Excellent finish for Arsenal’s second goal and an impressive performance down the right flank. On her way to being a world star in the years to come.

Rob Holding, DF, Arsenal : Replacing the injured William Saliba was a daunting task, but the Arsenal centre-half performed well alongside Gabriel.

PIRE

Wilfried Zaha, FW, Crystal Palace : Showed glimpses of threat going forward, but his lack of concentration and poor marking led to Arsenal’s first two goals. Zaha can’t just attack and forget to defend.

Joel Ward, DF, Crystal Palace : It was too easy for Martinelli to score Arsenal’s first goal by not getting close enough to the Gunners winger.

Odsonne Edouard, FW, Crystal Palace : Failed to take advantage of the absence of William Saliba in the Arsenal defense by making life difficult for Holding and Gabriel. Couldn’t hold the ball to help his team.

Highlights and Moments

Arsenal didn’t just score four times on Sunday; they also produced extremely pleasing to the eye finishes. For example, the first goal, coldly dispatched by Gabriel Martinelli. I love the buildup and then how much space he creates to swing his left foot through the ball.

And then there’s Bukayo Saka’s first goal, in which the Gunners demoralized the Palace defense with a shrewd back-and-forth.

After the game: What the players/coaches said

“Very happy, we needed this victory and as I always say, we approach every game as a final and we did that today. It was a good goal, a good pass from (Bukayo Saka). I don’t know if it was for me or for someone else, but it was a good finish with my weak foot, a good goal. » — Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli

Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information research)

– Gabriel Martinelli scores his 24th career Premier League goal, breaking a tie with Nicolas Anelka for the second-greatest by an Arsenal player before turning 22. Bukayo Saka is first on this list with 29 goals

– Bukayo Saka is the youngest PL player with 10 goals and 10 assists in at least one season in the last 15 seasons

– Saka is also the first Arsenal player with 10 goals and 10 assists in a Premier League season since Alexis Sanchez in 2016-17

– Saka’s 29 career Premier League goals are tied with Raheem Sterling for 10th most PL goals by a player before turning 22

Following

Arsenal: The Gunners face a pair of winnable, but potentially tricky fixtures after the international break. Leeds United travel to the Emirates on April 1 in the Premier League before Arteta & Co. travel to Anfield for a big game against Liverpool on April 9.

Crystal Palace: After the break, Palace get a pair of games against sides also battling the specter of relegation, with a home game against Leicester City (April 1) and an away date at Leeds United (April 9).