AVM launches improved beta update for fiber optic FritzBoxes

AVM started releasing the major feature update FritzOS 7.50 months ago. However, the two fiber optic routers 5590 Fiber and 5530 Fiber are still in the beta testing phase. Now AVM seems to have arrived at the fine-tuning. With the update released today, the release for all owners of the two FritzBox models is approaching.

Users of both Fiber FritzBoxes can now load and try out the new laboratory versions. However, there are no longer any major changes. According to the release notes, only stability improvements were introduced and problems with VPN and incorrect displays in the user interface were fixed. We’ve included the full list of changes at the bottom of this post.

The beta update can be accessed via the Obtain laboratory website from AVM. Being there is very simple: As always, you can find out more about the individual innovations at AVM. There is also information about existing problems, if there are any.

Who can join?

As always, anyone who is interested and uses free devices can test. According to AVM, only non-provider-bound models are supported in the beta test. The latest downloads are available for all models on an overview page, where you can also find tips for the initial installation. AVM offers various tips and assistance for the experimental test versions on its website, but cannot offer any further support for these beta versions. Therefore, one should remember that trying it out is at your own risk.

Bug fixes from FritzOS 7.39-104346 When establishing a PON connection, training was sometimes carried out several times

Incorrect display in user interface when SFP is unplugged

Process of the initial setup in the assistant revised

IPTV multicast artifacts when upstream is heavily loaded

increased stability

