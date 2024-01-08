baby found in garbage container

HOLLYWOOD, Florida — Workers at a roofing company in southern Florida The body of a baby was found in a large trash container outside an apartment complex Monday morning, police said.

The police arrived around 8 a.m. and began life-saving measures, but the baby was unresponsive, Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said in a statement. She said the investigation continues and did not offer additional details about the baby.

Workers were preparing to replace the roof of the apartment complex in Hollywoodjust south of Fort Lauderdale, when the baby was found inside a box in the dumpster, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

John Mitala, owner of Infinity Roofing, told the newspaper that one of the workers saw the box, which did not belong to the company, and opened it. They immediately called the police.

“The guys were shocked,” Mitala said. “No one expects something like this. “It has really affected the entire company.”

