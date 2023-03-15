Bachelor scandal: On a single date, she bursts into tears

All the ladies would have been happy about a single date with HIM. Except for YOU…

When the “Bachelor” announces who is invited to the single date, life comes to the girls’ villa. There is screaming, whispering and happily cackling. But in the third episode (Wednesday on TV) things are completely different.

One would think that the women would spend a little time together with a bachelor’s degree David Jackson (32) tear. It’s about a breakfast date when candidate Lisa M. (32) suddenly bursts into tears. David invites her, but Lisa doesn’t like that at all.

Lisa Mieschke actually wants to win David’s heart. But is that really her intention? Photo: Photo: RTL / Frank Fastner

What is happening there? Lisa hasn’t slept well, is in a bad mood and actually wants to stay in the villa. The Potsdamer with insomnia does not even feel like an interview in front of the cameras.

When a colleague reads David’s date invitation, Lisa rolls her eyes and asks, annoyed: “Do I have to be happy now?” Finally, in a bad mood, she moves away from the others and cries.

Giovanna (27) is stunned: “Of course it was a bit strange, we were all tired. There was no smile at all. ”And the other candidates also show little understanding for Lisa’s bad mood.

Lisa is a globetrotter, but doesn’t think much of David’s hometown of Dubai Photo: lisa.mieschke/Instagram

Nevertheless, Lisa pulls herself together for breakfast with David. And he manages to put a smile on the rose candidate’s face with a yoga session, delicious food and a swim.

Meanwhile, there is thick air in the villa. Do the other women doubt Lisa’s intentions? Colleen (27): “I’m so bad at assessing Lisa. This is so difficult. To be honest, I don’t even know if he’s really her type.”

Already in the second “Bachelor” episode, David and Lisa held hands – in the “Night of the Roses” Photo: RTL

What they don’t know yet: At the time, Lisa and David were getting in touch in the pool, they couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other. For David there was even “a kiss in the air”. For Lisa, according to her statement, a kiss would not have been “suitable”. Ouch!

But maybe Lisa will continue to warm up with David. She seems to thrive more in his presence than in the girls’ villa…