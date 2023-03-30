Back pain at work – orthopaedists name 5 immediate measures that help against the annoying pain

MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel GmbH

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler (ots)

Sitting in front of the computer for hours, an unhealthy posture and little exercise – all of this can lead to painful tension in the back. Back pain is not only annoying, it also impairs performance and well-being in the long term. But what can you do about it?

“In the case of back pain, you don’t have to immediately take painkillers. Instead, depending on the cause, heat can already help to relieve the tension and relax the muscles,” explains Dr. Csaba Losonc. In the following guest article, the specialist in orthopedics and trauma surgery reveals five other measures that relieve the annoying pain.

1. Stretching exercises

In everyday life, people often remain in a position that can damage their back in the long run. Stretching exercises can help lengthen certain body structures. One possible exercise is to stand about a meter in front of your desk and lean towards the table. Touching your feet with straight legs also creates a comfortable stretch, as does twisting your upper body to the left and right. It is important to hold the tension for a few seconds and then release it. The exercises can be performed two to three times during the working day. They cause the muscles to relax and then improve blood circulation, which significantly reduces pain.

2. Fitness tools

Fitness tools are small, handy objects that are mainly used in sports, such as golf. They are used to bring the body into a specific position in order to perform a specific exercise. The advantage lies in the activation of certain muscle groups that are rarely required in everyday life and are therefore underrepresented. The result: Tensions are reduced, blood circulation is improved and pain is reduced.

3. Biofeedback

Another way to reduce pain over the long term is to use biofeedback. Here, the state of tension in the muscles is measured using special devices and sent to the user as feedback. In this way, he can learn what effects, for example, raising and lowering the arms has on the state of muscular tension. In the next step, he learns by means of tasks on the computer how to build up a certain level of tension and how to release it again. This training should be done twice a week. It is an extremely effective tool because it is not only used to perform some exercises, but empowers users to actively influence and regulate their own states of tension. This method has a great impact on avoiding headaches or other states of tension.

4. Get up and leave

Getting up and walking during work is also effective against back pain. It helps to take a few steps in the room during a phone call. The movement activates the organism and improves blood circulation. This increases the oxygen supply to the muscles, which in turn can reduce pain. The positive effect can be enhanced by hip circles, which improve mobility of the hip joints and flexors.

5. Integrate further exercises into everyday work

In addition, further exercises for relief and stretching should be integrated into everyday work. One possibility is to stand with your back to the wall, with your feet about 5 centimeters from the wall. The back is then pressed as close as possible to the wall. It helps to tighten the abdominal muscles and lift the navel towards the breastbone. At the same time, the head should be pushed back so that the entire shoulder musculature is in contact with the wall. The exercise is even more effective if you spread your arms and rotate your thumbs outward. This workout can be done almost anytime, anywhere – and stretches and relaxes muscles, which helps relieve pain.

About dr Csaba Losonc:

dr Csaba Losonc is a specialist in orthopedics and trauma surgery. The founder and manager of the medical care center MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, together with his team of various specialists, helps people to lead a pain-free life. He relies on a holistic treatment and avoids cortisone or surgery whenever possible. More information at: https://medicum-rae.de

