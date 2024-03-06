Bad news continues for MLB teams

NEW YORK -. The drip of bad news was constant Tuesday in the preseason camps of the MLB . Three right-handed starters with injuries that could prevent them from pitching at the start of the regular season, perhaps longer.

Justin Verlander of Houston, Sonny Gray of St. Louis and Lucas Giolito of Boston are suffering from various ailments.

Verlander will begin the season on the disabled list due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder that he has been carrying since the winter break. Gray suffered a hamstring strain on Monday. And Gray complained of elbow soreness after getting beat up in his start last week.

“Of course we are worried. “It’s not a good day for us,” Boston manager Alex Cora said in Florida.

Verlander is the most prominent name of the three, although his illness appears to be more of a delay in his preparation than a long-term problem. Astros manager Joe Espada reported Tuesday that the 41-year-old ace has had no setbacks or discomfort after his bullpen sessions but that he needs more time to be ready to take the mound.

The three-time Cy Young winner will have another bullpen session on Friday, but has yet to face hitters. However, a delay in the start of the campaign could jeopardize his $35 million option for 2025.

Giolito will have to undergo medical tests to determine the severity of his injury, but it is feared that it is something that will keep him away for a long time. The right-hander signed for $38.5 million and two years with the Red Sox this winter. The 29-year-old pitcher is coming off a campaign in which he led the American League by allowing 41 home runs, with a 4.88 ERA, with the White Sox, Angels and Guardians.

Gray may be the only one of the three who could be ready for Opening Day, starting against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 28.

After their worst season since 1995, the Cardinals signed Gray to a three-year, $75 million contract to lead a revamped rotation.

