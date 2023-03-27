Bahn ignores citizens in the mega project and nobody knows who decides there

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

When expanding or building new important rail routes such as the northern access to the Brenner Pass, Deutsche Bahn first encourages public dialogue in order to then make decisions as it pleases. Nobody understands why. Only the frustration about it is now enormous. The state-owned company appears like a black box.

The various citizens’ initiatives for the northern access to the Brenner Pass in the Upper Bavarian districts of Ebersberg and Rosenheim should feel even less like laughing. Because in one Interview with the “BR” After a long radio silence, the federal rail commissioner, Michael Theurer (FDP), made it unmistakably clear where the journey is going.

The parliamentary state secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transport believes that a new line towards the Brenner base tunnel is necessary – both for rail freight traffic and for fast long-distance passenger traffic. Therefore, the north access to the Brenner Pass must be planned for a speed of 230 km/h.

So: New instead of expansion.

The Brenner Base Tunnel is to bring freight traffic onto the rails

The Brenner Base Tunnel, which is being diligently built in Austria and Italy, should be completed in about ten years and will then ensure that more freight traffic is transferred from the road to the rails. The inflow on the German side is around 60 kilometers long and stretches from Grafing east of Munich to Kiefersfelden on the border with Tyrol.

According to its critics, the route called “Limone”, which has already been largely laid down by the railway, cuts through the landscape, soccer fields and fields. Agricultural soil is sealed, as are meadows and forests. And the will of the people is pushed aside.

The railway wants to advance the planning this year and, according to its own statement, optimize the routes, i.e. improve them in detail. “Our planners are on the road in the region and speak personally with the residents,” said a railway spokesman. The results should be incorporated into the planning. Plans for several tunnels were recently announced.

New build or expansion – that is the question

According to a new forecast by the Federal Ministry of Transport, freight traffic in Germany will increase by almost half by the middle of the century. Growth of 54 percent is expected on the road, and freight traffic on the rails is then expected to increase by a third.

According to Bahn, rail freight traffic will increase with the opening of the Brenner Base Tunnel. Only a new building can create the necessary capacities in the long term. Opponents have decidedly different opinions. And the reports they commissioned also confirm that an expansion and modernization of the existing route is sufficient for the number of 400 trains per day forecast by the railways.

Im „BR“-Interview Theurer now asserted that a lot is already being done to get more goods on the rails. At the same time, you have to stop goods trains loitering behind suburban trains and local transport.

Rail officer asks for understanding

That’s why, according to Theurer, more system routes are needed for rail freight transport – and at one point or another the new line as well. Compared to the road, rail has a lot of catching up to do. “And that’s why we’re asking for the public’s understanding and support for upgraded and new lines at this point,” says Theurer.