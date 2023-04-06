Beccacece: “We have to hold on to the good signs of the day against Barcelona”

Elche (Alicante), 6 apr. The Elche coach, Sebastián Beccacece, stated this Thursday that his team must hold on to the good signs that he offered against Barcelona despite the defeat to continue growing in the remainder of the competition.

The Argentine coach stated at a press conference that, despite the qualifying situation, the team, bottom of the competition, has prepared this week for the match against Osasuna with “responsibility, professionalism and enthusiasm” and with the clear message of “keep looking the best version of each one”.

The man from Rosario assured that Elche insisted on the things that the team did well against Barcelona in his debut, although he admitted that “they were not enough” to score points.

“We focus a lot on the good things even though it’s the same for outsiders because it was a defeat,” added the coach, who expects an euphoric Osasuna after qualifying for the final.

“They reach the top and for us it is a beautiful opportunity to recover confidence and self-esteem. We see the match as an opportunity to improve reality and take a little step”, explained Beccacece.

“The idea is to apply high pressure against Osasuna. What we are looking for is for the team to remain compact, united, generous and willing”, argued the Argentine.

Beccacece regretted Carmona’s absence due to injury and said that one of the tactical aspects that he liked the most about his team was “the organization and always being close to the ball”.

He also explained that he wants Elche to be “more of a protagonist” in the matches and not just “defend”.

The coach explained that the position changes of several players were not a “patch” and assured that it is a coach’s job that his players “discover” new options to participate in the game.

“It is not about inventing anything. The positions are relative today,” said Beccacece, who avoided commenting on the claim filed for an alleged improper alignment of Barcelona.

“It is a more legal or judicial issue. My thing is the field and choosing the players”, said the coach, who assured that the owner of Elche, Christian Bragarnik, intends to “defend the interests of the club”.

Beccacece was happy for the return of his compatriot Lucas Boyé to the team after serving a suspension and hoped that he would contribute to the team “class, generosity, effort and presence”.

Finally, the coach insisted on the human group that has been found in the Elche dressing room and said that in moments of difficulty “we must be united and build a collective force that allows us to compete better every day”. EFE

