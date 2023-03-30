It was seen coming and it happened. After the storm that fell on CDMX this Wednesday, March 29, Billie Eilish’s concert at Foro Sol was canceled by the rain presented in CDMX. Something that the same singer announced.

As we communicated to you via Twitter, the storm that fell today not only began to delay the singer’s show, but also sparked rumors that Billie Eilish’s concert at Foro Sol would be canceled due to rain in CDMX.

The Billie Eilish concert was canceled due to heavy rain in CDMX. Photo: Billie Eilish Tour

Billie Eilish concert at Foro Sol, canceled due to rain in CDMX

Finally, minutes before 10 pm, someone from the team came out to announce that the Billie Eilish concert at the Foro Sol would be cancelled. because of the rain: “Billie wants to give the show, but unfortunately for security and technical reasons she won’t be able to do it”said the man.

“But Billie wants to talk to you. She wants to give them a message, ”said the same subject to introduce Billie Eilish on stage, where He apologized to his fans for not having any other choice and having canceled his concert at the Foro Sol because of the rain.

The singer stated that her concert at the Foro Sol was canceled for security reasons. Photo: @deveritasmx (Twitter)

Billie Eilish came out to announce that her concert at the Foro Sol was canceled

“Man, what a night, huh? I can’t do the show and I mean, did you see that storm? Jesus Christ. I’ve been backstage and I’ve waited and waited like ‘when can I see them? When can I be there?”Billie Eilish told all her fans who were waiting for her concert at the Foro Sol.

“I could hear them all the time… but they kept telling me that I couldn’t do the show and it was like ‘you have to go and they have to go home’, and I was like ‘No’”, Billie Eilish explained about her canceled concert at the Foro Sol due to the rain.

Billie Eilish came out to apologize for canceling her concert at Foro Sol and played some acoustic songs. Photo: Diana Su (Twitter)

Billie Eilish sang five acoustic songs before her concert at Foro Sol was canceled

“Thank you for being here and staying in the pouring rain. I thought it was okay, they won’t let me, but if you guys are okay with me and Finneas singing like 4 or 5 acoustic songs or something like that.”Billie Eilish said about giving something to her fans to make up for the canceled concert at Foro Sol.

“I can’t do a concert, nothing is working and they won’t let me. Is not safe for me, not safe for you, but I have to give you something. So I’ll sing a couple of songs.”Said Billie Eilish about her canceled concert at the Foro Sol.

We leave you a video captured by a fan.

Billie Eilish’s concert at Foro Sol will be rescheduled

At the end and before the fans were evicted, Billie Eilish told them to keep their tickets for this canceled concert at Foro Sol. And we hope that they have listened to him, since OCESA has already announced that the show will be rescheduled.

Through a statement, the company announced the reasons why the Billie Eilish concert at the Foro Sol was cancelled, but also announced that the event will be rescheduled for the nearest date.

Fans will be able to request a refund for the canceled Billie Eilish concert

For those who do not want or request a refund for the canceled Billie Eilish concert at Foro Sol, Ocesa announced that they will be able to do so through the Ticketmaster system and it will depend on how they bought their ticket (if online or at the box office).

This Billie Eilish concert at the Foro Sol would be from her tour ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour”, with which the singer would return to Mexico. Something that she tried in 2020, but that was no longer possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It may interest you