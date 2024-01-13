British conductor accused of sexual crimes against minors

LONDON.- Well-known British conductor Jan Latham Koenig has been charged with sexual offenses against minors, London police announced on Friday.

The director, 70, was arrested on Wednesday at London’s Victoria station and the next day he was charged with facilitating the commission of sexual offenses against minors and maintaining sexual communications with a child, according to Scotland Yard.

Presented before a judge in London, he limited himself to revealing his identity during the hearing.

He was released on probation pending a next appearance in February.

Jan Latham Koenig was awarded in 2020 for services to music and cultural relations between the United Kingdom and Russia.

He conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the BBC orchestras.

FUENTE: AFP