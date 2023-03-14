By combining a package and a smartphone, Bouygues Telecom is an excellent choice

Do you want to change your mobile plan and renew your smartphone at the same time? Bouygues Telecom is currently offering several discounts that allow you to have certain smartphones from just one euro (with financing spread over 12 months).

A multitude of smartphones from 1 euro

This is the case for example of the Pixel 6A, Redmi Note 10, Gaalxy A23 and A53 or even the Reno 8 Lite from Oppo. For each of these smartphones, the combination is the same. By combining a trade-in bonus, an immediate discount on the smartphone and a Bouygues Telecom Plan with commitment, the smartphone can cost you an initial amount of 1 euro, to which you will sometimes have to add a staggered price (between 1 and 8 euros per months, for 24 months).

Depending on the Bouygues Telecom Package that you take with this formula, the monthly cost of the latter may vary. For example, if you take a plan with 130 GB per month with the Pixel 6A, the plan will cost you 28.99 euros per month for one year, then 41.99 euros per month thereafter.

For subscribers to the Bbox, Bouygues Telecom grants a discount of 5 euros per month on this mobile subscription. Note that in addition to the euro that will have to be released immediately, Bouygues Telecom will also ask you to spread the payment over time at the rate of 2 euros per month for 24 months. Naked, this same Google smartphone is 459 euros.

See the offer on the Pixel 6a

For those who want to spread the financing of their smartphone over time, and who are ready to commit to a quality plan at Bouygues Telecom, there are other smartphones that are benefiting from an advantageous price at the moment. It is the combination of the immediate discount and the bonus on trade-in that makes the even more attractive offer until March 16, 2023. Once this period has passed, the standard rates will be applied again.

This 50 euro discount is valid on the 100GB and 130GB offers on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, the Samsung A23 64GB and 128GB, the Samsung A53, the Oppo Reno 8 Lite and the Google Pixel 6A. Some models, such as the Reno 8 Lite or the Galaxy A53 can also be financed in cash at an advantageous price, by subscribing to the Bouygues Telecom Package. Rather than spreading the price over 24 months, you can for example release 73 euros immediately for the Samsung Galaxy A53. To take advantage of the offer, however, you will have to commit to 24 months with the mobile plan.

To discover these two formulas, it’s here:

Discover the Galaxy A53

Discover the Reno 8 Lite