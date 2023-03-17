Can Berlin become climate-neutral by 2030?: This is what the Tagesspiegel community thinks about the upcoming referendum

Maxost

The referendum fails because the quorum fails, and Berlin is miraculously saved from the consequences of this insane campaign by the familiar trait of nonvoter laziness and indifference. (…) The referendum is a surreal project, the success of which completely ruins Berlin financially, catapults the housing shortage to unprecedented proportions, destroys jobs through deindustrialization and destroys the urban infrastructure.

Mcgyver

In order to actually achieve climate neutrality, Berliners would have to get rid of their cars and switch to public transport. For this reason alone, this referendum must be overturned.

sea ​​wind7

I have been working as a Dipl.-Ing. in the field of energy and raw materials management. It is easily possible to make Berlin climate-neutral by 2030. This requires a mixture of moderate energy savings, energy from the region (especially solar power) and energy from the world market (there are enough projects waiting for buyers to be able to get started), plus a mixture of energy storage (batteries, hydrogen, thermal short-term storage). , seasonal thermal storage).

It will only succeed with the dynamism of the private sector. To do this, the Senate needs opening clauses in federal laws. In seven years, countries like China have doubled their entire economic power, so shouldn’t we be able to rebuild a small sub-sector of the economy?

tuna

If the majority wants climate protection, then there is nothing wrong with aiming for this goal, because what we are currently experiencing is that effective climate protection measures are being sabotaged or counteracted everywhere.

Brown coal is mined and burned so that money can be made and our children pay the bill. Car eco guidelines are rewritten in such a way that large cars with 9-15l consumption are considered environmentally friendly compared to a 5l car.

The state has a duty to protect its citizens. He does this with rules such as speed limits and other prohibitions. There’s nothing undemocratic about it.

Urbi_et_Orbi

What on earth can, should and must be done in order to finally implement a serious, stable and reliable implementation of the guidelines that have been known for decades by politicians. Because everything that has happened so far is fine words. We have been talking about the energy transition since 1998 and have achieved so much that would have been possible in 5 years.

We are now learning with great pain that self-sufficient supply is not primarily good for young people, who are stupid in the eyes of the voting majority (because one can easily withstand the consequences of climate change in the well-off rest of their lives), but in the sense of ” Energies of Freedom” is a basic condition for all of us for the further functioning of our free society.

And still no action is taken! So I vote yes, because I prioritize that higher than the risks mentioned. Apart from that, the political system in Berlin is broken anyway and I assume that at the end of the day this referendum will only put a little more moral pressure on the decision-makers. But I’ll do anything that might help.

Charybdis66

Resting your hands is bad. However, simply passing something by law that cannot work if at least a little of the social system in Berlin is to remain (…) is also counterproductive. If the law is broken in the end so that even the citizens who don’t have that much money can still live a little comfortably, of course there will be endless complaints.

However, if everything is done to uphold the law, it will also have brutal consequences for the residents of this city. Then there really isn’t anything other than “climate protection” for the next six years. The extreme points are often bad when they become mandatory. The law is one of those extremes. The idleness of the other. Both are not recommended.

In this respect, by the way, in my opinion, a rejection of the petition for a referendum should not be equated with a request not to do anything at all.

Jochen_Furthler

It is clear that Berlin must approach climate neutrality as quickly as possible. Why? Because of the climate, but also to ensure a regional, less crisis-prone energy supply.

A smart strategy that does not stumble from one legislature to the next will ensure efficient integrated planning (see Danish heat transition, a policy masterpiece). An integrated power-heat planning, a regional partnership with Brandenburg. Local added value.

Anyone who ignores the fact that Germany has to provide 200,000 million euros (!) so that we can keep the exploding gas and electricity costs under control is more than short-sighted and selfish for their own generation.

The Fraunhofer Institute has calculated that Berlin’s district heating can be made climate-neutral for four billion. Most thermal energy is obtained locally.

Mickey64

Of course, climate neutrality cannot be achieved by 2030. However, the previously valid house number 2045 is still quite a long way off. So far away that every politician who is currently responsible will not give a damn about it – that’s only something for the following generations of politicians. Why bother with it now?

Incorrect! Pressure has to be built up just to put a stop to such mind games. Politicians must be forced to act. Putting it off might work with spring cleaning – it would be a tragedy for our children and grandchildren.

Compiled by Atila Altun

