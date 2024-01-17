Can you live well in the United States on the minimum wage?

Inflation and the rise in rental prices in different cities in the United States are leading many people to reconsider whether they can live on a single salary, especially when it comes to the minimum wage.

The TikTok profile Comunidad Latina in the USA shared a video where it takes stock of a person’s minimum income and their monthly expenses. The publication has received thousands of comments and most people claim that currently, the account leaves negative numbers.

Among the elements that received the most criticism were the food expenses, which were estimated at about $80. People consider that it was a very low evaluation of what food costs right now.

The authors of the video estimated spending about $40 on some outing, but residents of the United States claim that much more is spent than that.

The US government has established a federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. In several states it is $15 per hour and it was that value that was used, estimating that those who work a 40-hour week would earn approximately $600 per week and a total of $2,400 per month.

Electric influencer Karlos Kabadian also referred to this topic. In a video published on her YouTube platform, she showed how people who depend on a minimum wage cannot support themselves on a single salary in the United States.

Rent is the biggest expense each month. There are different rental options but the cheapest ones do not go below $1,400. This would leave you only $800 available to live on and pay for different essential services.

At the end of 2023, Florida workers began to earn 12 dollars per hour as minimum wageafter the resolution to increase the monthly amount came into force.

Additionally, a minimum of $8.98 per hour was established for tipped employees, which will be in effect until September 29, 2024.

In the southern state, in November 2020, voters approved an amendment for the minimum wage to gradually increase until it reaches $15 per hour on September 30, 2026.