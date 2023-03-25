Cardinals 7, Nationals 1

st louis Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 13 6 Totals 33 1 8 1 carlson cf 3 1 1 0 L.Grcia 2b 3 0 0 0 CF market 1 1 1 0 M.Chvis 3b 0 0 0 0 N.Grman dh 5 0 0 0 Meneses 1b 3 0 1 1 sandblasting 3b 2 0 2 1 D.Baker 2b 1 0 0 0 Qrecut 3b 3 0 1 1 d.smith dh 3 0 1 0 brleson rf 3 1 2 1 R. Adams dh 1 0 0 0 Toerner r.f. 1 0 1 2 cndlrio 3b 3 0 2 0 T.Mtter 1b 3 0 1 0 M. Adams 1b 1 0 0 0 L. Baker 1b 2 0 0 0 dckrson lf 3 0 1 0 J.Yepez lf 4 0 1 0 da. lile lf 1 0 0 0 kprniak lf 1 1 0 0 ke.ruiz c 3 0 1 0 Ma. Winn ss 4 1 2 0 J.Young rf 1 0 1 0 knizner c 3 0 1 1 Al.Call rf 3 0 0 0 I.Lopez pr 0 1 0 0 F. Arcia c 0 0 0 0 rbrtson 2b 3 1 0 0 I.Vrgas ss 2 0 0 0 J. Downs ss 2 0 0 0 L.Thmas cf 3 1 1 0

st louis 001 001 005 – 7 Washington 001 000 000 – 1

E_Winn(1). DP_St. Louis 3, Washington 2. LOB_St. Louis 8, Washington 7. 2B_Burleson (6), Ruiz (5). HR_Burleson (1). SB_Carlson (2), Motter (4), Winn (4). CS_Querecuto (1).

IP h R. RD BB SW

st louis Mikolas W, 3-0 7 6 1 0 0 2 Thompson H, 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 naughton 1 1 0 0 0 1

Washington Kuhl L, 1-2 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 6 Band 1 23 1 0 0 0 2 Colome 1 1 0 0 0 0 peralta 1-3 6 5 5 1 0 Machado 23 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Naughton (Arcia), Kuhl (Burleson).

WP_Peralta.

PB_Arcia.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, John Tumpane; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jonathan Parra;.

T_2:27. A_3425