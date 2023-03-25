Cardinals 7, Nationals 1

|st louis
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|6
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|carlson cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|L.Grcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|CF market
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chvis 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Grman dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|sandblasting 3b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|D.Baker 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Qrecut 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|d.smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|brleson rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|R. Adams dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toerner r.f.
|1
|0
|1
|2
|cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|T.Mtter 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M. Adams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L. Baker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|dckrson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Yepez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|da. lile lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|kprniak lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|ke.ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ma. Winn ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Young rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|knizner c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Al.Call rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|I.Lopez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|F. Arcia c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|rbrtson 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J. Downs ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Thmas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|st louis
|001
|001
|005
|–
|7
|Washington
|001
|000
|000
|–
|1
E_Winn(1). DP_St. Louis 3, Washington 2. LOB_St. Louis 8, Washington 7. 2B_Burleson (6), Ruiz (5). HR_Burleson (1). SB_Carlson (2), Motter (4), Winn (4). CS_Querecuto (1).
|IP
|h
|R.
|RD
|BB
|SW
|st louis
|Mikolas W, 3-0
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|naughton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|Kuhl L, 1-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Band
|1
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colome
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|peralta
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Machado
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Naughton (Arcia), Kuhl (Burleson).
WP_Peralta.
PB_Arcia.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, John Tumpane; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jonathan Parra;.
T_2:27. A_3425