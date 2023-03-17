Central German newspaper on the need for reform in the ARD

Central German newspaper

Halle/MZ (ots)

Politicians are demanding reforms from the ARD. ARD boss Gniffke offers joint broadcasts from the 90 (!) radio stations and may want to cut a niche TV station like ARD Alpha. This is only slightly more than nothing, in any case not a reform. Gniffke is continuing the line of his predecessors, who dismissed calls for political reform with rhetoric and trusted that the state parliaments would finally wave the contribution increases through. That will hardly happen this time if Gniffke and Co. do not present real reforms that lead to significant savings.

Original content from: Mitteldeutsche Zeitung, transmitted by news aktuell