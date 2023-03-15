Chelsea snobe Neymar, regarde Gvardiol – News 24

The January transfer window may be closed across Europe, but teams are looking into the summer and plenty of gossip is circulating. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea draw attention to Gvardiol as Neymar is cool

Chelsea have no interest in acquiring the striker from Paris Saint-Germain NeymarSelon Sky Sports Germany Florian Plettenberg.

The Premier League side have recently been linked with the 31-year-old, with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly having previously met with the Parc des Princes hierarchy over a potential transfer for the PSG star, but the latest in date reveals that they are not planning to move. this summer.

According Fabrice Romanothe Blues are more inclined to sign the defender from RB Leipzig If Guardioland it looks like they are set to turn to him as Graham Potter looks to find a long-term solution at centre-back.

Manchester City and Liverpool are also said to be in the hunt for the 21-year-old Croatia international, who has been a standout performer this season despite featuring in Leipzig’s heartbreaking 7-0 Champions League defeat at the Etihad on Tuesday.

Chelsea reportedly have no interest in Neymar, right, and will instead focus on signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, left. Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

– Internazionale set to face competition in race for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavardunderstand Transfer market. It is reported that Barcelona and Chelsea are interested in the 26-year-old, who will run out of contract at the Allianz Arena in the summer. He has remained a key player for Julian Nagelsmann’s side with 31 appearances in all competitions, but they could soon be forced into a decision as clubs across Europe circle his signature.

– Liverpool keen on Boca Juniors midfielder Alain Varelareports Football Insider. It is reported that the Primera Division side are said to be willing to accept a bid of around £20m for the 21-year-old, having previously rejected requests from AFC Bournemouth in January. It is also believed that Barcelona and Newcastle United are stalking the Argentina youth international.

– Several clubs across Europe are monitoring the forward’s progress Captain Folarineécrit Ekrem Konour. The 21-year-old striker, who is currently on loan at Stade de Reims from Arsenal, has been in excellent form this season, and it is understood scouts for Newcastle, Internazionale, Napoli and Ajax Amsterdam watched him during the recent Ligue 1 1-0 victory against AS Monaco, in which Balogun scored the decisive goal.

– Barcelona winger Elias Akhomach is about to leave the club, reveals Sports world. One of the academy’s newest prospects, the 18-year-old has decided to leave the Camp Nou in search of regular first-team football. It is understood that despite interest from AC Milan, Sevilla and Club Brugge, he is now in advanced talks to sign with Premier League outfit Leeds United, with his signing expected to be finalized this month.

– Promising full-back Emanuel Benjamin signed his first professional contract with Real Madrid. ESPN sources report that he has signed a two-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2025, with the La Liga giants hoping to develop him after impressing while playing on both sides of defence. Benjamin has a number of nations watching his progress considering he was born in Brazil, holds an Italian passport and moved to Spain with his family when he was five. The 16-year-old is currently close to completing his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

– Despite previous reports that Internazionale were keen on signing Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal, he now looks set to return to Chelsea this summer. Speaking on his future, quoted by Fabrice Romanoclub CEO Giuseppe Marotta said: “Agreement with Lukaku? He will return to Chelsea as it’s a direct loan, it’s part of the deal, so we’ll see. Lukaku is not in good shape yet, we are still waiting to see the real Romelu like we have seen in the past. »