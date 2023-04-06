Chihuahuans prefer to go to the beach than to the Sierra Tarahumara

Chihuahua.— In the first days of vacation, the influx of visitors in the Sierra has not been as expected, which reflects that a pandemic is just emerging, reported Cristina Muñoz Alcocer, president of the Tourism Cluster.

He explained that the presence of vacationers has been scarce in the tourist sites of the Sierra, and empty restaurants and hotels are reported.

“It’s beach season, it’s where Chihuahuans travel,” he said.

He pointed out that it is for the so-called holy days when a greater influx of vacationers is expected in the Sierra and to reach a hotel occupancy of 90%, which would practically be the same as any weekend.

Another influencing factor, he acknowledged, is that the prices of Chepe to travel to the Sierra are high for families.

Regarding the Tianguis Turístico that took place last week in Mexico City, he pointed out that, although only 50% of the scheduled appointments arrived, people who were not scheduled on the agenda were attended.

He pointed out that wholesale tour operators were received from Romania, Armenia, Czechoslovakia, among other countries, and it will be in 2024 when tourism from these places will be reflected.

Meanwhile, in the capital, Jorge Barud, president of the Association of Hotels and Motels, pointed out that during the Easter holiday period, occupancy drops as the city is mainly a business destination.