Chinese regime assumes imperial authorities

The decision of the communist Chinese regime to arbitrarily violate the regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organization shows that Xi Jinping He attributes to himself an imperial authority with which he seeks to impose his “new world order.”

On January 30, the Civil Aeronautics Administration of China announced the revocation of the 2015 agreement between Taiwan and China, which defined flight routes M503, W122 and W123 in the strait that separates them.

The Chinese decision, unilateral and without consultation, as was customary in the past by imperial powers, not only seriously endangers the safety of air navigation in the area, but also undermines peace and stability in the region.

This escalation appears to be part of a growing intimidation offensive by the Chinese regime against Taiwan using increasingly aggressive air and sea military incursions that violate the security zone around the small island.

Section 4.2.6 of the Civil Aeronautics Organization Air Traffic Manual stipulates that changes to any air route can only be made through coordination between interested parties.

However, the Chinese regime has ignored the fair and legitimate demands of the Taiwanese authorities to initiate consultations to preserve air navigation safety and comply with civil aviation regulations. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already issued a note of protest and condemnation of the authoritarian and imperial imposition of communist China.

In accordance with Taiwan’s conciliatory policy, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry has urged the international community to pay attention to these actions by Beijing and to demand that the Communist Chinese regime comply with established regulations and negotiate with Taiwan to activate the new flight routes. If Beijing does not do so, there must be international record that the Chinese regime will bear full responsibility for the consequences it causes.

It is timely to remember that the Second World War convinced the main leaders of the world that to maintain peace and avoid another even more devastating war, a system of international rules and norms must be implemented that would regulate the conduct and actions that all nations, independently. of their size, they had to comply and respect. Under this egalitarian concept, a broad network of international institutions was created that regulate activities and interactions such as: trade, air and maritime navigation, weapons, extraterrestrial space, telecommunications, etc. This set of institutions and norms constitute the world order that Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have committed to undo.

This arbitrary action and violation of civil aviation regulations shows that Beijing has begun to break with this world order that has allowed the world to escape, to this day, a third world war.

Luis Zuniga

Political analyst and former diplomat