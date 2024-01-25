Colombia asks the UN for help in the face of a natural fire disaster

BOGOTA.- Colombia He asked the member countries of the United Nations for help to extinguish around thirty forest fires that are ravaging several regions and drowning the capital, Bogotá, in smoke.

“We are going to ask the United Nations for support. There is a protocol for this, it will be activated today,” President Gustavo Petro announced to the media, who had already declared a “natural disaster” the day before.

The measure allows “budget items that had been approved for other purposes to be transferred to mitigating the problem,” the president said.

Petro confirmed that the United States, Chile, Peru and Canada have already responded positively to Colombia’s calls to contain the flames.

A total of 31 fires are active this Thursday in five regions of the country, at least three of them in the capital that cause havoc in its main airport and forced the cancellation of in-person classes, according to the most recent balance of the state National Unit for Management of Disaster Risk (UNGRD).

fires-bogota-afp.jpg A firefighter tries to put out the flames in the mountains of Bogotá. AFP

Recognized for its biodiversity, Colombia has faced a harsh wave of conflagrations in vital ecosystems in recent months amid extreme heat and droughts derived from El Niño, which will last until June.

Since the beginning, on November 3, of this meteorological phenomenon aggravated by climate change, 336 forest fires have been recorded in 174 municipalities. At least 6,618 hectares of vegetation were devastated, according to the UNGRD.

“At this moment there are 62 municipalities with water stress. That is, where the freshwater capacity has equaled or is below the demand of the population,” Petro concluded.

Air damage in Bogotá

The smoke from the fires that have been burning for four days in different parts of the mountain range bordering Bogotá affected the operation of the El Dorado international airport this Thursday.

Civil Aeronautics reported in the morning that the first air terminal in Latin America in cargo volume was operating “with restrictions” due to difficult visibility on the runways due to a combination of fog and smoke.

A dozen flights were delayed or canceled, according to the departure report on its website. During the restriction, the Colombian airline Avianca and the Chilean Latam allowed users to reschedule their flights at no additional cost.

Images shared by the aeronautical authority on social networks showed a dense white cloud enveloping the El Dorado control tower.

More than 300 firefighters, soldiers, police and volunteer rescuers are working with tanker helicopters and thermal drones this Thursday in Bogotá, Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán reported in a statement to the media.

The official made a “call for the population around the fire area to wear masks.”

An AFP reporter observed dozens of people wearing masks near the affected mountain, from where a thick column of smoke is visible from several areas of the city.

“You can feel the smoke a lot. You feel like it’s going into your throat,” said Blanca Galindo, a 69-year-old fruit juice seller.

According to Mayor Galán, some schools canceled in-person classes and went virtual. The Javeriana University, one of the main universities in the country and whose headquarters are near the outbreaks, made the same decision.

Among other measures, the mayor’s office recommended avoiding exercising outdoors, closing windows and leaving wet towels under doors.

“I’m very worried. My God! It’s terrible. (…) When I came here, it was totally cloudy,” said Andrea Gómez, a 48-year-old independent worker.

Wild animals such as coatis, owls and other birds have been seen taking shelter in nearby urban areas.

Galán announced that he also contacted the Spanish ambassador to receive support, since the situation “may become more critical.”

Source: AFP