Copyright violations: Anti-piracy coalition shuts down Streamzz portal

The alliance “Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment” (ACE), which mainly includes companies from the film and media industry, has again struck a blow against illegal providers of copyrighted entertainment titles. It announced on Wednesday that it had shut down the illegal streaming portal Streamzz. According to ACE, it was operated from Ahlen in North Rhine-Westphalia and had over seven million visitors a month. A third of the data traffic is said to have been caused by users in Germany, followed by the USA, Great Britain, Switzerland and Hungary.

On the main domain streamzz.to as well as on other addresses with other endings that are used, the only information that can currently be read is that there are currently “server problems”. Since its launch in 2019, Streamzz has hosted and streamed more than 75,000 films and 15,000 TV series episodes, the anti-piracy coalition complained. All members of the alliance were affected. More than 60 other websites with offers of copyrighted content are said to have been based on the service.

Pirate hunters credit it as a success for rights holders

ACE worked closely with Constantin Film on the case. The production company is currently represented in the cinema with “Sonne und Beton” about the comedian Felix Lobrecht and is responsible for the “Fack ju Göhte” successful series. “Piracy continues to erode the legal market and investment in new and exciting content,” said Philipp Wohlfrom, head of anti-piracy at the Munich-based company. The action is therefore “an outstanding success for the rights holders in Germany and around the world”.

Jan van Voorn, who is responsible for “global content protection” at the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and heads ACE, assessed the closure of Streamzz as “current proof that nobody from the environment of pirated copies – from streaming services to video streams -Host – is above the law”. He announced: “We will continue to take action against piracy services of all kinds to protect the global creative industries.”

The coalition recently focused on Vietnam, among other things, and shut down the illegal German-language streaming sites HDFilme and xCine there. ACE had previously taken action against the IPTV service Iconic Streams and the Android app FileLinked running on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which were also aimed at a German-speaking audience.

(fds)

