Correctly measuring PR success on digital channels / An online seminar by the news aktuell Academy

What is digital success and how can you measure it? What does the social media presence really do? And how do the determined indicators of success actually relate to each other? Michelle van der Veen explains basic KPI knowledge for PR, gives valuable tips for better measurability and an overview of useful tools for everyday work.

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

Evaluate the success of your digital communication with the right KPI

Monitoring success is an important part of online communication and can create real added value for future campaigns. For those responsible for communication, this means that they must understand digital success factors in order to achieve the best results.

Key performance indicators (KPI) lay the foundation for measuring the success of (digital) communication – and thus for checking whether the measures and campaigns taken are worthwhile. They also help to recognize at an early stage where optimizations are necessary in order to achieve one’s own goals.

Especially in classic PR, causal relationships cannot always be identified with crystal clarity, and changes often only become visible over a longer period of time. This is precisely why PR professionals should use the opportunity to measure their digital campaigns and learn to transfer this data to the overall strategy.

Michelle van der Veen provides the necessary basics and a useful KPI toolbox. She explains the common KPIs for measuring success and classifies them.

Program:

How do I define coherent goals for my digital communication?

What am I measuring? Identify and define relevant KPIs

How do I measure correctly? Recommendation and tools for everyday life

Use knowledge: this is how you argue based on numbers to convince colleagues and superiors.

This webinar is aimed at PR professionals with basic knowledge of social media strategy who want to optimally measure and improve their digital measures or better assess their agency’s reports

The speaker Michelle van der Veen is Senior Digital Manager DACH at Danone and was previously Head of Digital at the network agency Grayling in Frankfurt, for which she significantly expanded the digital consulting offer in the area of ​​measurement, among other things. Before she went to Frankfurt, she was responsible for various digital projects in the field of art and culture. She is an expert in data-driven communication, user experience, SEO and content strategy.

Key data for the online seminar Correctly measure PR success on digital channels

Participation fee: EUR 105.00 excl. VAT / EUR 124.95 incl. VAT

Number of participants: at least 10

Cancellation: possible free of charge up to 7 days before the event

Here it goes for registration.

