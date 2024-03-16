Couple arrested after being recorded stealing from a Home Depot in Hialeah

A couple who were caught on video stealing merchandise from a Home Depot in Hialeah were finally arrested after committing a multitude of crimes in several commercial establishments in the city.

The thieves are Mayelin Núñez, 49, and George Del Santo, 48. They were identified thanks to a video from March 4 in which they appeared taking a large quantity of items from a Dome Depot in a vehicle, a recording that went viral on social networks.

The woman was arrested on Thursday and the man had already been in prison since March 8.

Both are responsible for several robberies carried out in recent months at Verizon, Lowe’s and Home Depot stores and other local businesses. In all of them, high-value items were taken.

After analyzing numerous security camera recordings, officers from the Hialeah Police Department concluded that the couple was the sole perpetrator of these events.

More details about the case will be announced in the coming hours.