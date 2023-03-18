Cristina will reappear with the Puebla Group

The Puebla Group will hold a meeting to support Vice President Cristina Kirchner this Tuesday at the Kirchner Cultural Center, within the framework of the III International Forum on Human Rights, the entity reported.

The event, convened under the slogan “Popular will and democracy”, will be attended by the Vice President herself, who will make the closing speech, while former presidents Evo Morales (Bolivia), Rafael Correa (Ecuador), José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero ( Spain) and Ernesto Samper (Colombia) will lead debate tables.

The Spanish jurist Baltasar Garzón will also participate. The ex-president’s exposition will close an activity in which the presence of the coordinator of the Puebla Group Marco Enríquez-Ominami is also announced; the Spanish deputy Enrique Santiago; and his Spanish-Argentine counterpart Gerardo Pisarello.