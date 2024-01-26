Cubans complain because the police do not let them play dominoes at night on 8th Street in Miami

Retired people, residents in the Little Havanain Miami, point out that the police prohibit them from playing dominoes and chess in the Eighth Street after the evening closing of the popular park intended for this game.

Even though that him Domino Park It ends its activities at 6:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, the place’s regulars gather on the nearby boulevard to continue enjoying their favorite board games.

The players are frustrated by the actions of the police, who go so far as to place yellow tapes prohibiting the use of public tables and chairs.

According to some testimonies collected by Univisionthe police arrive in the area at night with behavior that residents describe as unfavorable.

Between 6 pm and 11 pm, the community wishes to gather for their domino games usual outdoors, but the regulations imposed in the city are preventing this traditional social activity.

After a one-year pause, forced by the coronavirus health crisis, the community’s insistence led to the reopening of the facility in 2021. Domino Park.

This recreational area is an iconic place and of great social importance for residents and visitors to the area. Little Havana in Miami.

Its reopening was managed by Commissioner Joe Carollo, who highlighted the value of the park as a vital meeting point for the area community.

Despite its small size, the Domino Park It is intensely used and constitutes one of the most prominent tourist landmarks of the city of the Sun.