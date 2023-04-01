Data-collecting chatbot: Italy bans ChatGPT, faces fines



The Italian data protection authority has temporarily banned ChatGPT and opened an investigation into an alleged data breach for the well-known AI application. So the ban is not final yet.





That reports the Reuters news agency (via daily News). The authority Garante per la Protezione dei Dati Personali accuses ChatGPT, among other things, of not having checked the age of its users.

ChatGPT also has “no legal basis that justifies the massive collection and storage of personal data” to train the chatbot, according to the authority. OpenAI has 20 days to respond with remedial actions. There is a risk of a fine of up to 4 percent of OpenAI’s worldwide annual turnover.

Lockdown and adjustment expected

The company was informed of the decision on Friday morning. So far, access to the platform in Italy has not changed – but that could happen at any moment. Italy is the first western country to take such action against an AI chatbot. Since its release last year, ChatGPT has generated a veritable hype that has prompted competitors to quickly come to market with similar developments. ChatGPT hit an estimated 100 million monthly active users in January, just two months after launch, making it the fastest-growing application in history, according to a UBS study.

However, the rapid development of the technology has not only attracted the attention of users, but also of legislators worldwide. Experts are now calling for a quick response with corresponding new regulations for AIs.

Summary Italian Data Protection Authority imposes temporary ban on ChatGPT.

Alleged violation of data collection rules, age of users not verified.

OpenAI has 20 days to take remedial action.

ChatGPT reached 100 million monthly active users in just 2 months.

Experts call for quick new regulations for AI applications.

