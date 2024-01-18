Denmark promotes a series on the life of Queen Margaret II

COPENHAGEN.- The life of the former queen of Denmark Margaret II, who abdicated on Sunday in favor of his son Frederick X will be the subject of a series, those responsible for the television project announced this Thursday.

“The soap opera will reveal an important story that concerns all Danes, told from the point of view of the Danish royal family and centered on Margaret,” TV2 producer Pernille Bech Christensen said in a statement.

The Serie By the grace of God (which can be translated as By the grace of God)will start in 1940, the year of Margarita’s birth, and will follow her steps throughout her life.

TV2 and the company Sam Productions, which produced the series The castle about the vicissitudes of Danish political life through the unexpected emergence of a woman as head of government, they have been working on the new project for 18 months.

“It is the story of a family, an institution and an anachronism that struggles to retain its relevance in modern times,” said Bech Christensen.

Transcendence of the monarchy

Just like the hit Netflix series The Crown, which immersed the world in the history of the British monarchy, the Danish series will address the transformations of the Danish royal family and society.

Filming will begin in 2025 and the cast has not yet been finalized.

The royal family enjoys high levels of popularity in this Scandinavian country of 5.9 million inhabitants. More than 100,000 people attended the proclamation of Frederick X as king on Sunday.

The life of Margarita, set designer, translator and costume designer, had already been told in a musical titled Margaret.

Source: AP