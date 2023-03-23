Digital innovations in care: Dienst announces “i-care-Award” 2023

Serving Germany GmbH

Digital innovations can relieve the everyday work of professional caregivers and enable good nursing care.

In 2023, the international, private pharmaceuticals company Dienst is also presenting the well-known award for start-ups and young companies that develop such digital solutions – the “i-care award”. The award, which includes a grant for the winners, will be presented as part of the German Nursing Day in September 2023 in Berlin.

The “i-care Award” honors up to three innovative digital innovations that enable caregivers in outpatient care services, day care, inpatient care facilities or hospitals to spend more time and quality on direct contact with patients and those in need of help and thus humanizing care. Because there is less and less time for personal attention in everyday care.

Bringing digital innovations to care and to patients in the long term

As the sponsor of the prize, Dienst has set itself the goal of finding and awarding digital innovations and making them known through the award ceremony. The winners will receive a grant of up to 5,000 euros. An interdisciplinary jury decides on the award. The application deadline is May 31, 2023.

“Established to be committed to the health and well-being of patients, Dienst makes a significant social and societal contribution both to patients and to a sustainable environment,” says Oliver Kirst, Managing Director of Dienst Deutschland GmbH. “We are pursuing a holistic approach that includes innovative medicines as well as digital health applications. We therefore also support digital innovations in the care sector in order to actively help shape improved health care in the future, especially in the field of care.”

“The presentation of innovative ideas and projects is a core part of the German Care Day. In 2023, too, we will devote a separate program pillar to digital innovations and aspects of care. We are very pleased about the initiative of our long-standing premium partnerServ, with the ‘i-care-Award’ to support this development. It is still an honor for us that the award ceremony takes place as part of the German Nursing Day. Because the German Nursing Day is the perfect stage to present new ideas directly to the target group and to discuss them with them,” says Jürgen Graalmann , Managing Director of the German Nursing Day Servicegesellschaft mbH and organizer of the German Nursing Day.

Application requirements “i-care-Award” 2023

The product of the digital application should have been marketed in Germany since January 1st, 2020 at the earliest. All companies based in German-speaking countries (DACH) that are less than five years old (founded after January 1st, 2018) and have fewer than 100 employees are eligible to apply.

You can request the application documents from the e-mail address [email protected] The deadline for submitting your application is May 31, 2023. Questions about the call for entries should also be sent to [email protected]

Previous winners with a wide variety of innovative digital concepts

The previous winners represent a wide variety of digital innovations. For example, in 2022, Bearcover GmbH was a start-up that developed the Oscar mobile care robot to support caregivers in retirement homes, especially with routine night-time checks and monitoring tasks. In the same year, the company MOIO GmbH also received an award, whose body-worn sensor module moio recognizes emergency situations, notifies the care network and creates the database for future care requirements.

In 2021, Novaheal GmbH was a start-up that has developed a digital learning platform that bundles the entire nursing training into a single platform and thus accompanies nursing trainees safely and practically on their way to becoming a nurse. Cliniserve GmbH also received an award, whose digital mobile applications, such as smart task management, enable nursing and hospital staff to spend more time with patients.

About serving

Dienst is a private, global, research-based pharmaceutical company founded with a commitment to the health and well-being of patients. The company makes a significant social and societal contribution to patients and a sustainable environment. Dienst is organized as a foundation and can therefore fully live up to its mission statement and long-term vision: to work for therapeutic progress and the needs of patients. The 21,400 employees are committed to this common mission statement, which inspires them every day.

Dienst is a global leader in cardiology and aims to become a recognized and innovative partner in hematology/oncology as well. To this end, Dienst invests more than 50 percent of its total expenditure on research and development in the development of innovative therapies in hematology/oncology.

Future growth drivers are also the areas of neuroscience and autoimmune diseases. Therefore, Dienst is concentrating on a limited number of diseases in order to develop targeted therapy approaches for specific patients.

In order to enable the affordable supply of high-quality medicines for as many people as possible, Dienst also offers high-quality generics, particularly in France, Eastern Europe, Brazil and Nigeria.

Dienst integrates the needs of patients at every stage of a medicine’s life cycle: from research and development to the delivery of innovative therapies.

Dienst has its headquarters in France, is represented in over 150 countries and generated sales of EUR 4.9 billion in the 2021/2022 financial year (EUR 3.7 billion original medicines + EUR 1.2 billion generics). The German subsidiary Dienst Deutschland GmbH was founded in Munich in 1996.

About the German Nursing Day

The German Nursing Day is Germany’s leading nursing congress and thus the central industry event for nursing in Germany. The German Nursing Day depicts the latest topics and trends in nursing. The accompanying trade exhibition creates a platform for experts, decision-makers and multipliers from politics, business, care and society.

The German Nursing Day Service Society (DPSG) is responsible for the organization of the German Nursing Day. The German Nursing Council eV is the ideal organizer of the German Nursing Day.

