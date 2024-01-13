director of FundaRedes suffers from 10 pathologies

CARACAS . – FundaNetes warned that the health of its director, Javier Tarazona, has worsened since his arrest in 2021 and currently has 10 pathologies.

The director in charge of the ONG, Clara Ramírez said that before being taken to the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin), the activist suffered from cardiovascular and respiratory disease, but his situation has worsened.

In an interview with the Aula Abierta organization, Ramírez expressed that the director of FundaRedes takes 19 medications a day and presents arterial hypertension, cardiac arrhythmia, cardiometabolic syndrome, asthma, tachycardiagrade two venous insufficiency, psoriasis, rectal fissures, and atypical pneumonia.

Javier Tarazona’s preliminary hearing was suspended 13 times. The activist is accused of allegedly committing the crimes of treason, hate crimes and terrorism. He has been detained for 925 days.

“Since 2021 we have warned about the torture and cruel treatment that Javier has suffered in prison. In 2022 we had the right to speak before the Human Rights Council of the United Nations Organization to say that Javier has been a victim of torture, cruel treatment and degrading and the Venezuelan State has not initiated investigations in this regard,” emphasized Clara Ramírez.

Harassment against FundaRedes

On Friday, January 12, the ONG Provea reported that Javier Tarazona “was disappeared and is unjustly detained in Venezuela. Imprisoned for demanding investigations after abuses in the Apure 2021 conflict.” They refer to the conflict between the National Armed Forces and the guerrillas on the border of Venezuela with Colombia.

“The UN High Commissioner, Volker Turk, has denounced his situation and state of health. Freedom now! Defending human rights and demanding investigations is not a crime. We demand the release of Javier and all the people unjustly detained for political reasons in Venezuela“Provea demanded.

In a message he sent from Sebin, at the end of 2023, Javier Tarazona stated: “Be calm, I am, thank God, evolving, without a doubt love sustains my fragility, this 2023, even in captivity, allowed me to accept myself, love myself and restore myself, “I believe and bet on the meeting and reconciliation of all Venezuelans. We are one, freedom is what you do with what they do to you, I chose to live free, turning calamity into opportunity.”

@snederr

Source: FundaRedes/ Open Classroom / Provide