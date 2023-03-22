Disorders spread among Juarez minors

Juarez City.- Fear and lack of knowledge of the symptoms of anxiety and depression are the main factors why children and adolescents are not treated for these psychological disorders, said René Baxin, coordinator of the mental health area of ​​the Urbano B Health Center.

Located in the Portal del Roble subdivision, in the southeast of the city, the center has served around 85 children and adolescents between the ages of 13 and 18 from last year to date. They suffer from anxiety, depression or are drug users.

The place receives people who live throughout the city, however, patients who live in the neighborhoods of that sector are the ones who come to the consultations the most, said the coordinator.

Of the 85 cases, the two disorders have been detected in 19, while the rest consume marijuana and cocaine, and some have anxiety or depression, said the psychologist.

The neighborhoods where they are closest to receiving help are Portal del Roble, Carlos Castillo Peraza, Carlos Chavira, Riberas del Bravo, Parajes de Oriente and Manuel J. Clouthier, the interviewee mentioned.

The minors are taken directly by the parents when they detect a strange situation, or sometimes it is the educational institutions themselves who suggest that they attend to the emotional health of their children, said the coordinator of the center.

The factors for which anxiety or depression disorders are not attended to are due to fear, lack of knowledge about the symptoms and in some cases because for some people going to an emotional health doctor is still a taboo, commented the person in charge of the mental health area.

“Many times people do not receive care because they are unaware of the symptoms, we normally believe that anxiety is being nervous and restless, but there are many symptoms beyond thoughts or worry, which have to do with the physiological part, many times they can be experiencing the symptoms but do not know what it is, ”explained the psychologist.

“Other issues are cultural, the fact of having depression is taken as a sign of weakness, it is an aspect that is still taboo. The fact of going to the psychologist is for weak people, or it is for people who are crazy, or often the relatives think that they may be exaggerating because they are in the stage of adolescence”, added the coordinator.

The psychologist pointed out that in some cases patients come when they suspect they have symptoms of depression and anxiety because they have read or heard about the disorders, but they are afraid because psychological and pharmacological treatment is sometimes required, the psychologist explained.

Baxin explained that when there is depression, feelings of sadness are experienced every day or most of the day, hopelessness, low self-esteem, feelings of failure, difficulty enjoying things, feelings of guilt, suicidal thoughts or ideation, irritability, little or a large appetite, weight loss, loss of interest in socializing, lack of energy or tiredness, difficulty sleeping or excessive sleepiness, and difficulty making decisions, among others.

He stated that anxiety manifests itself when there is a feeling of numbness, hot flashes or hot flashes, a feeling of weakness, difficulty relaxing, a feeling of fear, terror or insecurity; Dizziness, shortness of breath, shortness of breath, chest tightness or racing heartbeat, and fear of losing control may also occur.

Warning signs for substance use are detected when there is weight loss, syringe marks, injuries, chronic cough, red eyes, isolation, neglect of hygiene and personal appearance, poor school performance, neglect of daily activities and obligations . Loss of interest in your hobby.

Some of the main reasons why adolescents use drugs, or experience depression and anxiety is due to family disintegration, and drug use because they only want to experiment, social pressure and the search for acceptance, detailed the report. coordinator of the mental health area.

“In the face of any suspicion, it is important to act as soon as possible, since preventive actions will help prevent the experimental use of substances from becoming a dependency. In addition, we can prevent the appearance of other mental disorders, such as psychosis and schizophrenia, among others”, indicated the psychologist.

The health center is located on Puerto Progreso and Puerto Anzio streets, in the Portal del Roble neighborhood, and is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information you can call (656) 555-9313.

Alert on:

• Oak Gate

• Carlos Castillo Peraza

• Carlos Chavira

• Shores of the Bravo

• Places of the East

• Manuel J. Clouthier

Urban Health Center B

Location: Puerto Progreso and Puerto Anzio streets Colonia Portal del Roble

Time:

From Monday to Friday

From 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

Telephone: (656) 555-9313