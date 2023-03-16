Does lymphatic drainage help in the postoperative period? | metropolises

Plastic surgery always requires a lot of post-operative care, mainly to relieve swelling and avoid fibrosis. Therefore, body therapies are gaining more and more space in this area.

According to specialist Luciana Piquet, CEO of SPA Express, a network of aesthetic treatments and relaxation at home, “the body techniques go far beyond the post-surgery, as they provide well-being, contribute to mental health, reduce edema and pain relief, in addition to contributing to a peaceful sleep”.

One of the body therapies that can bring advantages in the postoperative period is lymphatic drainage. Despite being best known as a massage that helps prevent swelling in general, it also has great advantages after plastic surgery.

One of the main benefits of this technique is to stimulate the lymphatic system to eliminate excess fluids from the body, fighting toxins and providing the proper functioning of the body.

Read the full report at high spiritspartner of metropolises.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.