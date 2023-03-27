Dog is saved by Chat GPT-4, detected what a veterinarian did not

GPT-4 can handle more than 25 thousand words of text.

GPT-4, the new generation of artificial intelligence (AI) model is much smarter than ChatGPT.

Much has been said about how the IA could in the future replace doctors, which is already becoming a reality, since the case of a person who reported how practically Chat GPT-4 He saved his dog’s life, since surprisingly this intelligence was able to find the correct diagnosis of what his pet really had, something that a veterinarian failed to achieve and even badly advised him to let more time pass.

artificial intelligence (IA) is at its peak, since it is fighting between several companies that fight to position themselves as the best, it is well known that large companies must be constantly innovating, in order not to become obsolete. Artificial Intelligence (IA), stands out among the technology trends for this 2023, since last year this sector presented a growth of at least 20.4 percent, achieving an economic benefit of just over 16,170 million dollars, a figure that it surpassed the end of last year by almost 22 percent.

OpenAI It continues to give a lot to talk about and it is that it has recently presented its new tool powered by artificial intelligence (IA), is about GPT-4a new generation of technology that promises to be smarter and more capable than ChatGPTas the company describes it as “more collaborative than ever.” GPT-4 can handle more than 25,000 words of text, allowing users to generate, edit, and iterate on technical and creative writing tasks such as songwriting, writing scripts or learning a user’s writing style, likewise, this new generation outperforms ChatGPT in their advanced reasoning abilities. One of its most attractive features is that this new intelligence now understands images, GPT-4 it is able to recommend what to eat if you share a photo of the food you have available. This function demonstrates a great advance in the cognitive abilities of its language model, since for this, the AI ​​has to be trained with thousands of photographs of each vegetable or food in order to be able to recognize them.

Dog is saved with the help of Chat GPT-4, he detected what a veterinarian could not

At present, the technology It is advancing by leaps and bounds and more and more people trust it to solve their problems. An example of this is the case of a Twitter user named “@Cooper” who recounted in a thread on the platform how it was that GPT-4 He saved the life of his beloved dog.

The user reports that his pet was diagnosed with a disease transmitted by ticks, which caused anemia and despite the fact that treatment was provided, he realized that the animal’s health was deteriorating more and more every day.

#GPT4 saved my dog’s life. After my dog got diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, the vet started her on the proper treatment, and despite a serious anemia, her condition seemed to be improving relatively well. After a few days however, things took a turn for the worse 1/ — Cooper ☕ (@peakcooper) March 25, 2023

He took him to the vet where they did some studies, and it was revealed that his health was much worse since he had an even stronger anemia, and despite this, the vet had no idea what he had, so he He recommended waiting more days, something that did not convince the owner who decided to seek a second opinion. While that process is taking place, the desperate user decided to consult the Chat GPT-4, He described the situation in great detail, gave him the actual results of several days’ worth of transcribed blood tests, and finally asked for a diagnosis.

Initially, Chat GPT-4 disclaimed responsibility, advising, “I’m not a veterinarian,” and suggested that there might be other underlying issues contributing to the anemia by asking what other underlying issues might fit into this scenario. and gave a list of options. The 4DX test was known to rule out certain co-infections, and an ultrasound ruled out internal bleeding, leaving only one diagnosis that fit all so far: IMHA 6. When he got to the second vet, he asked if it was possible it was IMHA. . The vet agreed that it was a possible diagnosis and after many tests, the diagnosis was confirmed and GPT4 was correct. With this, it was possible to arrive at the correct treatment with which the dog improved its health remarkably.

“I don’t know why the first vet couldn’t make the correct diagnosis, either through incompetence or mismanagement. GPT-3.5 couldn’t locate the proper diagnostic, but GPT4 was smart enough to do it. I can’t imagine what medical diagnostics will be like 20 years from now. The most impressive part was how well she read and interpreted the blood test results. I simply transcribed the CBC test values ​​from a piece of paper, and he provided a step-by-step explanation and interpretation along with the reference ranges (which I confirmed were correct).” pointed out the user.

The dog’s owner also created a different thread where he revealed how his consultation process was with Chat GPT-4 and offered to provide OpenAI with more details of the blood tests in order to better train said intelligence.

“And @OpenAIneeds more information for research purposes, I have Sassy’s (lucky dog) complete medical records and blood test results ready to share.”

We started the dog on the proper treatment, and she’s made almost a full recovery now. Note that both of these diseases are very common. Babesiosis is the #1 tick-borne disease, and IMHA is a common complication of it, especially for this breed. 8/ pic.twitter.com/1KCaRjPKyK — Cooper ☕ (@peakcooper) March 25, 2023

It has been seen that ChatGPT and now GPT-4 They have a really promising future that is even scary since it has been shown to be very functional, being able to replace people’s jobs at any time.

