Donald Trump’s controversial statements during the campaign

Former President Donald Trump spoke in Ohio yesterday during a rally ahead of the state’s primary election.

Trump not only gave his support to Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, but also touched on other issues.

He assured that if he loses the November elections, there will be “a bloodbath” for the United States.

A campaign spokesperson later said the former president was talking about the auto industry and how President Joe Biden’s policies could affect auto workers.

Trump also talked about immigration. He said that if we had prisons full of members of the “Mara Salvatrucha” gang they would be a burden because they are young people that the state would have to take care of for the next 50 years.

For his part, President Biden heads to Arizona tomorrow.

Another state that also celebrates its primaries on Tuesday.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will also host a reception announcing new research in women’s health.