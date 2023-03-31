Dronco in Wunsiedel is insolvent and stops production: employees lose jobs

Already in the autumn of last year grew in Wunsiedel concern for the future of the tool manufacturer drone: The Upper Franconian company had a preliminary application insolvency Registered. It is now clear: the crisis cannot be overcome, production must be stopped in just a few months. The responsible insolvency administrator is now commenting on what will become of the employees becomes.

Dronco exports to 120 countries and can look back on 60 years of business experience, as can be seen on the home page of the grinding media manufacturer. 2008 became that logistics center built in Wunsiedel. Dronco has been a subsidiary of Osborn GmbH since June 2015. According to the company profile, 200 people are employed. However, 170 employees are affected by the bankruptcy lose jobsagain Bavarian radio reported. Among them are according to the Frankenpost also 15 trainees. It’s already the end of June.

Dronco is insolvent: company from Wunsiedel has to close

But why is the company forced to take this drastic step in the first place? The reason for the bankruptcy is that demand for the initial DIY boom dropped sharply during the Corona crisis, as the insolvency administration explained in October 2022. In addition, the company, like many other areas, also has to cope with the increases caused by the Ukraine war energy prices to fight.





In the meantime there was still hope for Dronco: According to lawyer Sebastian Netzel, there were talks with possible ones investors given, but they jumped off again. However, the company wants to support the professional future of its employees: there is one for April 6th Job Market planned, in which regional companies should come into contact with the employees. According to the lawyer Netzel, due to the shortage of skilled workers, they have a good chance of finding one new job to find, he said in an interview with the BR.

Also interesting: Insolvency at shoe giant – Germany’s second largest shoe retailer is about to go out