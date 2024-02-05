Early voting to replace Santos in Congress

There is one more week of early voting left in the special election to fill the seat left vacant by the impeachment of Congressman George Santos.

A total of 2,772 people from Queens have cast their votes since Saturday, which was the first day of early voting.

This is according to unofficial figures from the Electoral Board.

Congressional District 3 covers parts of Queens and Nassau County on Long Island.

This battleground race could play a role in determining which party controls Congress.

Democrat Tom Suozzi faces Republican Mazi Pilip.

Suozzi once held the seat but resigned when he ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2022.

Pilip was born in Ethiopia and served in the Israel Defense Forces before moving to the United States.

She was recently elected to a second term in the Nassau County Legislature.

On Thursday, Pilip and Suozzi will participate in their first and only debate in this race.