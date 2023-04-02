Easter: as the holidays approach, the pastries are ready

As the Easter weekend approaches, the pastry shops are ready and have already prepared the chocolate essentials.

At a pastry chocolatier in Dijon (Côte-d’Or), it has already been almost three weeks that we heat, coat, garnish and decorate. Everything must be ready for a very short sale of eight to ten days maximum. For Damien Audax, pastry chef and chocolatier, Easter represents 30% of annual turnover. “It is often eggs, chickens, rabbits. We have extravagant little casts, but that’s not what we sell the most“, he launches.

2,000 chocolate pieces to make

Another workshop, but the same race against time for a pastry shop, with more than 50 years of experience. But longevity does not erase the issue. In particular, it is necessary to manufacture 2,000 chocolate subjects in time, then market them. “Even if there are times when we are careful with inflation, people mark the occasion and still celebrate”notes Alexandre Carbillet, pastry chef and chocolatier.