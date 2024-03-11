Eduardo Antonio, Lenier Mesa and Miss Dayana will premiere a song together

Eduardo Antonio, Lenier Mesa and Miss Dayana They are preparing a surprise for their followers, very soon they will release a song together.

In the recent show to celebrate his 45 years of artistic career, El Divo de Cuba shared with his friends on stage and from this moment the idea came give your audience a musical collaboration.

“As a result of the meeting that beautiful night and the friendship we have, the excitement of recording a song together, the three of us, arose. will be released at the end of March“Eduardo Antonio shared with CyberCuba.

So far the artists have not revealed what exactly they are cooking, so we just have to wait and see what they surprise us with.

In 2022 El Divo released a song with Lenier, “Lies”and last year another with Miss Dayana, “Love and War”which their fans really liked.

At Eduardo Antonio’s anniversary concert, these two songs were not missing from the stage.